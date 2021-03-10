Northern Lighthouse Offering Program to Combat Youth Homelessness in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Youth homelessness isn’t a subject that a lot of people think about, but there are homeless youth right here in the County.

Homelessness is often associated with older adults. But after a conversation with other community leaders, Blake Hatt, Chief Operating Officer of the Northern Lighthouse noticed, the issue extends far beyond that population.

“Just from that community conversation and listening to a variety of people from all over Aroostook County talking about it, there were individual occurrences in different parts of our community,” Hatt said. “No one was really talking about it at that point in time. If there are youth that are suffering from homelessness or are couch surfing. Basically, if they’re not in a stable living environment with their family and they need support, we want to do what we can to support them.”

Homeless youth are facing many obstacles and the hope is the program will benefit them in several ways.

“If a youth is homeless, then they don’t have access to a support network or a family who may have insurance or funds to cover,” Hatt said. “So, our goal in providing this service for free, we can alleviate that from the beginning. In this situation we are going to start with youth and how can we build it around these youth, then support their family. Support any type of reunification that is safe and healthy for them.”

He says this is a community effort.

“It is going to take a community to support youth and their families that are struggling in these times,” Hatt adds. “Whether it’s during a pandemic or not in a pandemic. People have barriers and we just want to be part of the solution to support, helping people to be successful and safe.”

The Homeless Youth Case management program is now accepting referrals for those ages 15-19 experiencing homelessness. For more information visit The Northern Lighthouse website.

