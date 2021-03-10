Advertisement

Northern Lighthouse Offering Program to Combat Youth Homelessness in The County

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Youth homelessness isn’t a subject that a lot of people think about, but there are homeless youth right here in the County.

Homelessness is often associated with older adults. But after a conversation with other community leaders, Blake Hatt, Chief Operating Officer of the Northern Lighthouse noticed, the issue extends far beyond that population.

“Just from that community conversation and listening to a variety of people from all over Aroostook County talking about it, there were individual occurrences in different parts of our community,” Hatt said. “No one was really talking about it at that point in time. If there are youth that are suffering from homelessness or are couch surfing. Basically, if they’re not in a stable living environment with their family and they need support, we want to do what we can to support them.”

Homeless youth are facing many obstacles and the hope is the program will benefit them in several ways.

“If a youth is homeless, then they don’t have access to a support network or a family who may have insurance or funds to cover,” Hatt said. “So, our goal in providing this service for free, we can alleviate that from the beginning. In this situation we are going to start with youth and how can we build it around these youth, then support their family. Support any type of reunification that is safe and healthy for them.”

He says this is a community effort.

“It is going to take a community to support youth and their families that are struggling in these times,” Hatt adds. “Whether it’s during a pandemic or not in a pandemic. People have barriers and we just want to be part of the solution to support, helping people to be successful and safe.”

The Homeless Youth Case management program is now accepting referrals for those ages 15-19 experiencing homelessness. For more information visit The Northern Lighthouse website.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Basketball Livestream
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut

Latest News

Officials with Aroostook County Tourism are asking for photo submissions from the public, for...
Photos sought for Aroostook County Tourism Guidebook
Photos sought for Aroostook County Tourism Guidebook
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has received a Healthcare for K9 Heroes Grant, which will...
ACSO receives Healthcare for K9 Heroes grant
File photo
Third Penobscot County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19