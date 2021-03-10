Photos sought for Aroostook County Tourism Guidebook

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Officials with Aroostook County Tourism are hoping the public will help them do something a bit different with this year’s Aroostook County Regional Visitors Guidebook.

Jacob Pelkey, Tourism Developer with Aroostook County Tourism, says the project is in partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism. The publication is distributing to visitor centers and other venues tourists frequent. This year rather than use stock photos done by professionals, they’re looking for submissions from the general public.

“Typically we have a photo library that we pull photos from, but we’re hoping to get the public to submit photos to Aroostook County Tourism to be able to publish in that guide and provide maybe a little bit more of a personal feel this year. We’re kind of relying on them for photos of the local museums, what they’re doing - if they’re ATVing or snowmobiling. We want to see them fishing. And we want to feature that in this year’s guide,” says Jacob Pelkey, Tourism Developer with Aroostook County Tourism.

April 23rd is the deadline for submitting photos. For more information on how to submit photos, visit our website.

Photo submissions from the public can be submitted at https://share.visitaroostook.com/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.