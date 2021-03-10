The correlation between obesity and food insecurity in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In 2018, Aroostook county was first in Maine for obesity. We ranked 2nd in diabetes, and our access to exercise falls below nine other counties.

The data, from Data USA, also showed Aroostook as first in the state for food insecurity, and it revealed something else: a correlation between obesity and food insecurity in Maine.

Food insecurity rates are higher in the same counties as obesity rates. (Rhian Lowndes)

Aroostook county is first in both, Piscataquis is second in both, and Somerset is fourth in both. You can see that food insecurity rates grow by county listed in the graph, and obesity rates grow in the same counties. In general, counties with high or low obesity rates have a similar ranking in food insecurity, so we asked local professionals what the connection is.

“Food insecurity isn’t just the lack of food,” said Dawn Roberts, Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator at Northern Light in Presque Isle. “It’s the lack of quality food, and food that doesn’t have the highest of quality can cause obesity.”

She says that eating too much food like pasta or processed foods can lead to obesity and other health problems.

“Most food-insecure adults rely on low cost, high energy foods, meaning that they’re loaded with processed sugar, saturated fats, they’re calorie-dense,” said Dr Tara Whiton, Assistant Professor of Health Administration at University of Maine Presque Isle and owner Life with Lemons nutrition.

Whiton says these foods leave you wanting more and that people can overconsume them while missing out on the nutrients provided by whole foods. However, these processed foods are typically more quick and easy to prepare and often more affordable.

“Food-insecure children and adults do have more of a tendency to be overweight and or obese than a tendency to be underweight,” said Whiton.

Dixie Shaw, Director of Catholic Charities Maine, said while strides have been made to increase access to healthy food, it’s still cheaper and faster to eat a bag of chips than it is to cook vegetables.

Those who work multiple jobs or are financially incapable of getting food on the table rely on foods lacking nutrients and packed with processed fats, sugars, and salt, leading them to further health problems, which may become an added financial pressure.

WAGM is teaming up with United Way and Catholic Charities to raise money for food insecurity in the County. Tune in Thursday March 11.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.