PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The second annual Relay for life Sled Run was another success. Adriana Sanchez says the sledders enjoyed the day while giving back to the community.

“This event is unique to the state of Maine and I think we are targeting a different audience altogether, Super thrilled last year was very successful and we couldn’t wait to kick it off again,” said Nicole DiVito, Event Leadership Committee Member.

The second annual Aroostook county Sled run kicked off with a breakfast while following the CDC guidelines.

“So we basically have sanitizing stations, we’ve encouraged pre-registration to be able to have people do that beforehand, we also are following all CDC guidelines as far as masking and social distancing we have a lot of things marked off. We’ve been trying to do posts regularly just to remind people the importance of that,” said Chantal Pelletier, Event Co-lead.

The event means a lot to many of the participants who have dealt with cancer.

“The American cancer society does so much in terms of helping local patients so the money being raised her today will stay here in Aroostook county but then there’s a tremendous research in the American Cancer Society that has funded so many great projects that has really brought the medicine behind to fighting cancer to a whole new level it’s great to be a part of that,” said John Herweh, cancer survivor.

In the spirit of giving the winner of the 50/50 raffle did not take home the money instead he donated it back. Organizers hope to reach their ten thousand dollar goal. The event was hosted at Presque Isles Snowmobile Club and while parts of the event had to be cancelled or postponed, it still brought out a lot of adults and even children out.

“It’s a great day for it, I hope the people that are seeing this now can consider joining next year you don’t have to snowmobile to support this you can come by car or you can donate to the relay for life afterwards,” said Kevin Freeman, VP of Presque Isle Snowmobile Club.

If you missed this years sled run there is no need to worry they plan on putting this event next year. Reporting in Presque Isle, Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

