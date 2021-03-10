Weather on the Web Wednesday, March 10th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good midweek Wednesday, everyone!

Clearing skies and calm winds from the overnight... caused a few spots to drop-off to the lower single digits this morning. But a quick turn-around with our temps today... and the start of a Spring-like warming trend!

Today... we’re expecting upper-30s & lower-40s, by the afternoon. And for tomorrow, the possibility of lower-50s as we’re continuing to draw warmer air up from the south.

Just a few scattered light rain showers extending ahead.... mainly overnight tonight, and again Thurs. PM into Fri. AM. We could see some patchy freezing drizzle as well tonight... with a few patchy slick spots for overnight travel. But then, quickly improving conditions are expected tomorrow, as temps continue on the rise.

Hope everyone is able to get out and enjoy the mini-Spring weather stretch! And, hope everyone has a great and safe day.

