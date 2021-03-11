Advertisement

COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing

State also has plans to work with elderly through vaccine process.
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has released new guidance.

It states all visitation must be allowed unless there are very specific circumstances that prevent it, like a resident being positive for COVID-19.

“Recognize the fact that the physical separation of residents of long-term care facilities has huge consequences, be it anxiety or depression or confusion,” said Lambrew. “So, we are very excited and putting out a memorandum that is partly enabled by the vaccination effort that is taking place in our long-term care facilities.”

As of Thursday, state officials say 75% of Mainers 70 and older have been vaccinated.

Moving forward, the state plans to work with organizations that work with seniors to assist that unvaccinated 25% through the process.

Lambrew says Maine is planning to allocate COVID relief funding to help in that process.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Basketball Livestream
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new Commander to the MDEA office, with Peter...
New MDEA Commander no stranger to position
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative

Latest News

Friday marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Maine.
Head of Maine CDC reflects on a year of pandemic
Retail sales of potatoes, including fresh potatoes and chips, have helped offset losses for the...
Retail potato sales help offset losses
Retail potato sales help offset losses
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday