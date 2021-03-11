Free Rides Available for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - If you are worried about getting to and from your COVID vaccine appointment, there is a new, free option available.

“That’s been our increase in calls lately, is for COVID appointments, Dave Dion said. “We’ve gone anywhere from Mapleton, Easton, the Houlton area. We’ve had a lot of increases in all of those areas for vaccinations.”

When scheduling, you must provide your name, phone number, address and the date and time of your appointment. Rides must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance. Dion says drivers and volunteers are in high demand.

“Of course there are still struggles because you got to get people hired and get them out there and that requires training,” Dion adds. “We’re trying to get all those things as we go, and hopefully we’re able to, as this thing starts to take off, meet that challenge.”

The Aroostook Area Agency on Aging is also helping to schedule rides.

“If we get a call as were working with individuals to set up their COVID vaccination appointment, if we hear in that conversation that they need some assistance with transportation we automatically help make that referral to [The Aroostook Regional Transportation Services],” Joy Barresi Saucier said.”

Both say this is a vital service for folks in the county.

“This connection to community and the fact that this is one little thing I can do that I can make a difference and help someone else get through this difficult period of time,” Barresi Saucier adds.

“Transportation is a struggle for people all across America really,” Dion said. “But with us we’re able to help them have that self sufficiency and do these things independently. I think that means a lot to a lot of these folks.”

To schedule a ride you can call the Aroostook Regional Transportation Service at 207-764-3384. Rides can also be scheduled by calling ModivCare at 855-608-5172.

To reach the Aroostook Area Agency on Aging for assistance scheduling an appointment, call 1800-439-1789.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.