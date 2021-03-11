Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC reflects on a year of pandemic

Dr. Nirav Shah says through the last 12 months, data shows that Maine’s handling of this virus has been among the best in the nation.
Friday marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Maine.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Maine.

The head of the Maine CDC reflected Thursday on a year of living through a pandemic.

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the 723 Mainers that have passed away with the virus - nearly two a day.

More than 320,000 tests for the virus have been done and the Maine CDC has delivered more than 4.6M pieces of PPE.

He says through the last 12 months, data shows that Maine’s handling of this virus has been among the best in the nation, and here’s why.

“I have an answer there that boils down to one number which is 1,344,000,” said Shah. “That is the number of people in Maine. It’s the number of people in Maine who I believe have taken time to understand what’s going on with COVID and take steps to keep themselves and their family safe, perhaps the most critical number of all.”

Shah added Maine’s vaccination rollout has the state headed in the right direction, administering around 12,000 doses a day.

The 17,000 shots given out yesterday was a record.

Maine will receive more than 34,000 doses of vaccine next week.

