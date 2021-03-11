Advertisement

Hundreds of Maine parents demand students be allowed to return to classrooms full-time

“We have little scientific reason to continue a hybrid format” says the founder of Concerned Parents of RSU 22.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of parents from RSU 22 in Hampden have signed a petition calling on the state to relax distancing guidelines for schools so that students across the state can return to the classroom full-time.

More than 1,000 people signed the petition launched by Concerned Parents of RSU 22, a group founded by Sarah Newell. That petition was delivered to Gov. Janet Mills, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, and Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin Thursday morning.

Concerned Parents says RSU 22 and many other districts have implemented significant COVID-19 mitigation measures including air quality improvements and the availability of rapid tests.

“RSU 22 is not lobbying the state to bend the rules but is asking it to follow the science and allow school districts credit for all the mitigation layers they have worked so hard to have available,” said Newell.

Many schools have cited lack of space to be able to abide by distancing requirements for why they cannot resume full in-person learning.

“Now that our most vulnerable populations are vaccinated with teachers and staff next in line, we have little scientific reason to continue a hybrid format, which has heavily burdened too many families across our state, wreaked havoc on children’s education, and more importantly, their physical, social, emotional and mental health” added Newell.

This week marks one year since the last time many students in Maine attended full-time in-person school.

