PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It’s finally starting to feel like Spring, but with the warmer temperatures will come melting and that means rising river levels. News Source 8′s Megan Cole has more on whether or not that could be a cause for concern.

The warm temperatures are a sign that spring is almost here. But that also means there is going to be some snow melt and a concern for water levels to rise. Darren Woods is the director of Aroostook Emergency Management Agency and says right now, they’re not too concerned.

“We are gonna have a few warm days we are gonna see some snow melt and runoff but we don’t believe that it’s going to be significant enough to change our status with river or flooding at this point.”

“The snowpack rather is able to hold some water which is very good, that’s a good thing you want that to happen so it doesn’t all run out.”

Woods says when rapid snow melt does happen, there are areas that are affected more than others.

“If you live in a flood prone area of course but also if you live around any area that has like a hill where run off could actually happen, kind of rapidly and cause problems that wouldn’t normally be there if it wouldn’t be for the rapid melt.”

He adds there are ways that people can check river levels if they’re worried about flooding.

“The USGS has river gauges on our rivers that you can check for river movement and the levels of water. That information can be gotten from the National Weather Service off of their website.”

Woods says people can also check out the Aroostook County Flood Watch page to see if there is any flooding in your area.

