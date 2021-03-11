Maine CDC reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 187 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 723.

The 187 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,441.

There are 170,311 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 12.679% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has four new cases, bringing the total to 1,302.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 723

Total cases: 46,441

Confirmed cases: 36,221

Probable cases: 10,220

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 77

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 9

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.