Advertisement

Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man seven years ago says she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she’s reached the limits of treatment.

Anissa Weier has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She submitted a letter to Bohren on Wednesday saying that she’s forgiven herself for the attack, she won’t let herself be used as a weapon again and she’s exhausted Winnebago’s resources.

Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in 2014 in hopes of becoming Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Basketball Livestream
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new Commander to the MDEA office, with Peter...
New MDEA Commander no stranger to position
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls

Latest News

It’s finally starting to feel like Spring, but with the warmer temperatures will come melting...
It’s finally starting to feel like Spring, but with the warmer temperatures will come melting and that means rising river levels
Valley Unified food service director reflects on past year with COVID-19.
Valley Unified food service director reflects on the past year with COVID-19
With warmer temperatures and spring around the corner, weight limits have been set for some...
Weight limits set for some Presque Isle area roads
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo’s resignation
Schools had to quickly switch to remote learning, leaving some students without the food they depended on during the school day.