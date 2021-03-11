Weather on the Web Thursday, March 11th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Another Spring-like day... with temps reaching those upper-40 & lower-50s. Although the milder temps will be a little offset by breezy conditions.

A few scattered light rain showers are still continuing to come down in spots this morning... and there are some slick conditions headed out the door this morning. Overall, we’ll see improving conditions and hold on to a mixture of clouds and peeks of sun today.

We have additional light-to-steady rain showers on the approach, overnight into tomorrow morning. And then, highs for Friday will come earlier rather than later... as we return to more Winter-like temps through the weekend into next week.

With windy conditions projected ahead... and scattered snow showers for Friday PM into Sat. AM, there are minor concerns for isolated blowing snow and reduced visibilities. It’s something we’re keeping a very close-eye on over the next 24 hours.

Lastly, it is Operation Hunger Telethon Day! We greatly appreciate your donations towards this crucial local cause, and no amount is too small. Visit wagmtv.com/page/operation-hunger-telethon/ to pledge your support and help us all to feed the County!

Hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

