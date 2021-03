Weight limits set for some Presque Isle area roads

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As spring approaches, the Presque Isle Police Department is advising weight limits have been set for certain area roads.

The following roads have been posted “Heavy Loads Limited” effective March 10th:

Allen Road

Ashby Road

Brewer Road

Centerline Road

Chandler Road

Chapman Road

Cleaves Road

Edgemont Drive

Egypt Road

Ginn Road

Henderson Road

Higgins Road

James Road

Jameson Road

Johnson Road

Maple Grove Road

Marston / Burlock Road

Niles Road

Reach Road (far end)

Skyway Street

Spragueville Road

Tompkins Road

White Road

Williams Road

