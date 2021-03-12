Adopt-a-Block ramped up service over the past year to serve people in need

Adopt a Block has served more than 36 surrounding towns over the past year.

“It’s been hard and it’s been wonderful all at the same time because we’ve got to meet a lot of new people that we probably never would have gotten to meet and get to know.”

Tammy Goetsch is the director of Adopt a Block. She says like many others in 2020, they struggled to fill their shelves.

“So we had to figure out really quickly how to adapt to what was happening and we had lots of help with catholic charities and good Shepard food bank and small grants that supported us in those early months, so that was very helpful.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.