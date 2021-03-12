Impact COVID-19 has had on Catholic Charities in Aroostook County

In a time when the world slowed down for many, things picked up for food banks across the country, including right here in The County.

“Everything changed fast and quick as you all know and remember but for us we didn’t’ stay home we ramped up the needs increased dramatically immediately.” Dixie Shaw, Catholic Charities Maine Hunger Relief Services Director.

She says for a long period of time things just kept getting worse.

“It started a little scary for me because it wasn’t letting up and the food was going out faster than it was coming in.”

