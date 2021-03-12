Maine CDC reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 209 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 723.

The 209 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,650.

There are 178,337 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 13.27% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,305.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 723

Total cases: 46,650

Confirmed cases: 36,354

Probable cases: 10,296

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 1.4%

Currently hospitalized: 70

Patients in intensive care: 23

Patients on ventilators: 9

