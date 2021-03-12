Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 209 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 723.

The 209 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,650.

There are 178,337 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 13.27% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,305.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 723
  • Total cases: 46,650
  • Confirmed cases: 36,354
  • Probable cases: 10,296
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 70
  • Patients in intensive care: 23
  • Patients on ventilators: 9

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new Commander to the MDEA office, with Peter...
New MDEA Commander no stranger to position
2021 WAGM Sports Online Livestream Schedule
Operation Hunger
Operation Hunger Telethon

Latest News

WAGM
Impact COVID-19 has had on Catholic Charities in Aroostook County
Maine legislature passes supplemental budget with late-night vote
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing
Friday marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Maine.
Head of Maine CDC reflects on a year of pandemic