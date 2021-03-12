Maine CDC reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 209 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 723.
The 209 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,650.
There are 178,337 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 13.27% of Maine’s total population.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,305.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 723
- Total cases: 46,650
- Confirmed cases: 36,354
- Probable cases: 10,296
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
- Currently hospitalized: 70
- Patients in intensive care: 23
- Patients on ventilators: 9
