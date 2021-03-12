Advertisement

Maine DOE: All counties remain “green” as officials closely monitor Piscataquis County

The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic. All counties are now green.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, red calls for remote learning.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff or students is 22 per 10,000, 35-percent lower than for the general population.

Health officials say this continues to demonstrate that in-person learning in schools that follow public health precautions can be conducted safely.

While all counties remain green, health officials are closely monitoring Piscataquis County.

The positivity rate there has been above five percent each of the past two weeks.

