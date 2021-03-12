Advertisement

Maine Senate OKs bill to improve safety worker insurance

The Senate passed it unanimously on Friday.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has approved a proposal designed to help improve health insurance for retired firefighters and law enforcement officers.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Nate Libby of Lewiston, is designed to expand the open enrollment period for health insurance for retired county and municipal law enforcement officers and municipal firefighters.

The Senate passed it unanimously on Friday.

The Maine Association of Police and Professional Firefighters of Maine both testified in support of the bill.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for signature. It would take effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Basketball Livestream
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new Commander to the MDEA office, with Peter...
New MDEA Commander no stranger to position
Operation Hunger
Operation Hunger Telethon
2021 WAGM Sports Online Livestream Schedule

Latest News

That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes
COVID Vaccine Graphic
All Adults Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine by May 1 in Maine
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
Maine DOE: All counties remain “green” as officials closely monitor Piscataquis County
Operation Hunger
More Than $72,000 in Donations for Operation Hunger Telethon