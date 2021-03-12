More Than $72,000 in Donations for Operation Hunger Telethon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - WAGM in partnership with United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities Maine held our Operation Hunger telethon Thursday. From 5:30 a.m. right up until the end, the phones were ringing off the hook. Donations came in from folks all across the County, totaling more than $72,000 for the day.

The most we’ve raised in a telethon to date.

The purpose of the telethon was to raise money to help feed people in need in the County.

Catholic Charities have gone from supporting 24 food pantries to 28 plus. They’ve held numerous food box giveaways throughout Aroostook County. Dixie Shaw says the need for food is nothing like they have ever experienced. Having gone through food faster than ever, the pantries resorted to purchasing food at full cost in emergency situations when food was not available to them.

Now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it has changed so much in our lives.

From where we work to how we buy our groceries. For hardworking families across Aroostook County, the economic impact of the pandemic means long-term financial hardship.

But these donations will help to ease the burden that this pandemic has caused for so many.

You can still donate online by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.