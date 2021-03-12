New report shows Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias continue to be burden for Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A new report is giving some insight into how the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in those living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association report shows there were 269 more deaths from the disease in Maine last year compared to averages over the past five years.

That’s 15.5% higher than average.

The report also highlights the adverse effects the pandemic has had on many family caregivers.

The inability of families to visit loved ones living with dementia in long-term care settings has caused distress for many.

“It equates to something like 6 weeks of full-time work increase and that’s why we run support groups and have support services at the Alzheimer’s Association to help with family caregivers. The cost of family caregiving too, is estimated at 68 million hours of unpaid care and the value is over $1B in unpaid care,” explained Drew Wyman, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

“There are no outlets. There’s no routine. There’s no way to engage your loved ones so, I’m not surprised by these statistics,” said Dorothy Barton, It’s staggering, but certainly not surprising.”

The Maine Chapter remains hopeful now that more folks with dementia and their caregivers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

While experts say ongoing efforts to address health and health care disparities in Alzheimer’s, results show that more work needs to be done.

To learn more about services available, head to ALZ.org or call 800-272-3900.

