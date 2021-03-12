Advertisement

Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes

Maine’s protocols to shift.
That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought at this time a year ago.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought at this time a year ago.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says the latest data from the U.S. CDC shows the stringent restrictions surrounding the cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces that had been in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus isn’t as necessary as was originally thought.

“Although service to person transmission was a concern, a theoretical concern early in the pandemic, there have been very few if any cases of COVID-19 that have been documented as being acquired by someone who touched a surface and then put their head into their face or something of that nature,” explained Shah.

Maine’s DHHS Commissioner says the state will soon update the guidance on their COVID-19 safety protocols checklists.

