Weather on the Web Friday, March 12th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

One more day of milder air... with temps today expected in the 40s! Then, big changes ahead, with the passage of a significant cold front overnight tonight.

Already, we’re starting to see those winds amp up... with gusts through the weekend expected between 40-50 MPH, at times. We could see a few isolated power outages... and with some passing snow showers in the forecast, there are concerns for localized areas of significantly reduced-down visibilities and isolated blowing snow. The impacts of this, will mainly be seen overnight tonight, and again during the day on Sunday.

If you happen to be on the roads, during any blowing snow/visibility drop-offs... take it slow, use your headlights, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

We’ll be seeing more of a winter-like feel moving ahead as well, with a chilly start to next week... and actual temps only in the lower-teens for Monday. Temps are then on the rise, and plenty of sunshine returns for Tuesday into St. Paddy’s Day Wednesday, of next week!

Hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend.

