A University of Maine Presque Isle professor is being recognized with an international honor.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Presque Isle professor is being recognized with an international honor. Adriana Sanchez introduces us to the Association of Business Communications 2020 Spirit award winner.

A professor here at the University of Presque Isle was shocked when she found out that she was joining some elite company. Winners of the ABC Spirit award have come from all over the world, from Ghent University in Belgium to University of Milan in Italy.

“I felt really humbled & when I found out people had written letter of support I thought I don’t want to insult all these people so then, my college says no it was unanimous and people are excited about this, it wasn’t anything I ever dreamed that I would win I knew about the award I just didn’t – that’s not me,” said Dr. Jacqui Lowman, Associate Professor of Professional Communication and Journalism.

This award recognizes exceptional members of Association for Business Communication for their work in the organization.

“It kind of surprises me but I’ve become an international recognized authority on diversity, equity and conclusion because of our international reach so it’s been a terrific opportunity for me,” Lowman added.

Dr.Lowman has been involved in ABC since 2013 and has made her mark. She has expanded the organization Diversity Committee and changed its name to Diversity and Inclusion Committee and added a Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator position to the Board of Directors . She says this award is not an award for her but an award in recognition of the school.

“I think I’m the only member of this organization I believe from the State of Maine, it’s a neat thing you can do good and be recognized wherever you work wherever you’re from, it’s your effort in making a difference so I’m hoping for UMPI it’s been kind of an affirmation of what we do and what we make possible,” said Lowman.

ABC is the recognized world leader in business communication.

Winner Insitiution Year Jacquelyn Lowman University of Maine at Presque Isle 2020 Marsha Bayless

Stephen F. Austin State University 2019 Maryann Wysor & Andy Wysor Georgia State University & U.S. Army 2018 Gail Cruise University of Massachusetts Amherst 2017 Kathryn Rybka University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 2016 Geert Jacobs Ghent University 2015 Donna KienzlerIowa State University Iowa State University 2014 Jean Bush-Bacelis Eastern Michigan University 2013 Marilyn Dyrud Oregon Institute of Technology 2012 Marcel Robles Eastern Kentucky University 2011 Mary Ellen Guffey Los Angeles Pierce College 2010 Gina Poncini University of Milan 2008 Hiromitsu Hayashida Chuo University 2006 Carol Roever Missouri Western State University 2005 Barbara Shwom Northwestern University 2004

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.