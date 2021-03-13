Advertisement

A University of Maine Presque Isle professor is being recognized with an international honor.

By Adriana
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Presque Isle professor is being recognized with an international honor. Adriana Sanchez introduces us to the Association of Business Communications 2020 Spirit award winner.

A professor here at the University of Presque Isle was shocked when she found out that she was joining some elite company.  Winners of the ABC Spirit award have come from all over the world, from Ghent University in Belgium to University of Milan in Italy.

“I felt really humbled & when I found out people had written letter of support  I thought I don’t want to insult all these people so then, my college says no it was unanimous and people are excited about this, it wasn’t anything I ever dreamed that I would win I knew about the award I just didn’t – that’s not me,” said Dr. Jacqui Lowman, Associate Professor of Professional Communication and Journalism.

This award recognizes exceptional members of Association for Business Communication for their work in the organization.

“It kind of surprises me but I’ve become an international recognized authority on diversity, equity and conclusion because of our international reach so it’s been a terrific opportunity for me,” Lowman added.

Dr.Lowman has been involved in ABC since 2013 and has made her mark. She has expanded the organization Diversity Committee and changed its name to Diversity and Inclusion Committee and added a Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator position to the Board of Directors . She says this award is not an award for her but an award in recognition of the school.

“I think I’m the only member of this organization I believe from the State of Maine, it’s a neat thing you can do good and be recognized wherever you work wherever you’re from, it’s your effort in making a difference so I’m hoping for UMPI it’s been kind of an affirmation of what we do and what we make possible,” said Lowman.

ABC is the recognized world leader in business communication.

WinnerInsitiutionYear
Jacquelyn LowmanUniversity of Maine at Presque Isle2020
Marsha Bayless
Stephen F. Austin State University2019
Maryann Wysor & Andy WysorGeorgia State University & U.S. Army2018
Gail CruiseUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst2017
Kathryn RybkaUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign2016
Geert JacobsGhent University2015
Donna KienzlerIowa State UniversityIowa State University2014
Jean Bush-BacelisEastern Michigan University2013
Marilyn DyrudOregon Institute of Technology2012
Marcel RoblesEastern Kentucky University2011
Mary Ellen Guffey Los Angeles Pierce College2010
Gina PonciniUniversity of Milan2008
Hiromitsu HayashidaChuo University2006
Carol RoeverMissouri Western State University2005
Barbara Shwom Northwestern University2004

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Vaccine Graphic
All Adults Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine by May 1 in Maine
That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes
Maine legislature passes supplemental budget with late-night vote
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 209 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Latest News

206 New Covid-19 cases, one new death.
Maine CDC reports 206 new cases of COVID-19, one new death
$72,000 in Donations Raised Through Operation Hunger Telethon
$72,000 in Donations from Operation Hunger Telethon
Spring is getting closer and people are itching to get out of their homes and do something with...
Local Chambers of Commerce give updates on what the plan is for Spring and Summer events
Programs offered through the Aroostook Agency on Aging provide an opportunity for the elderly...
Online programs improve seniors’ health and social interactions