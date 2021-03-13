Advertisement

Get Moving! Snowshoeing is an Accessible Outdoor Activity

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - If you’re looking for something simple that still matches your exercise quota but also gets you outside, snowshoeing might be an option. Josh Stahl, Director of Outdoor Programming says it’s great because there’s not much equipment required.

“It’s just like walking,” Stahl said. “It’s not hard. There’s no special qualifications to be able to snow shoe. You’re just strapping things to your feet and you’re going.

There’s places throughout Aroostook County to snowshoe, and for more information you can check out the Presque Isle Parks and Rec website.

