Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

