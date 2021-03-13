Local Chambers of Commerce give updates on what the plan is for Spring and Summer events

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Spring is getting closer and people are itching to get out of their homes and do something with their families and friends. Megan Cole has more with the local chambers of commerce to see what is coming up for this spring and summer.

Cabin fever is starting to hit around the County and people are ready to get out and enjoy events with their friends and family. Right now, chambers are hard at work planning these events.

“We are planning on doing our canoe race, the Meduxnekeag river canoe race on May 1st. We are encouraging pre- registration for people. We think that that’s the best way to do it so you can either do it online, you can do it by coming into the chamber office we’re always open or you can call and I’ll send an application but we are doing that, we are doing the 4th of july parade, the fireworks have been booked for midnight madness not that’s one that we’re not really sure what it’s going to look like but we will do some form of midnight madness,” said Jane Torres of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce.

“The city wide yard sale will be June 5th and so we will be soliciting the information for people who wanna have their yard sales and get their name on the map. Strawberry shortcake will be June 17th we do continue to have ribbon cuttings and customer service awards,” said LaNiece Sirois of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce.

“We are going to do our largest garage sale that’s gonna be the first weekend in June. So we’re gonna go ahead and do that. Then we’re gonna have our annual meeting at the end of June. Then we’re going to have I’m doing the flea market that we started last year I’m going to be doing that in July in the Kmart parking lot,” said Sharon Boucher of the Saint John Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a calendar we put together of events that are happening. So even small you know even if it’s a small event or you know like the valley cat haven is having an open house to see what cats are available or you know the local florist has an open house for mother’s day,” said Dona Saucier of the Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce.

All say that their communities are looking forward to the planned events.

“People wanna do things want to…..they just they wanna see each other again.”

“Just get out and see each other faces even if it has a mask on just to be together in person versus on screen.”

“So excited, they can’t wait, already got questions on the July Flea Market.”

“I hear more of “I am so anxious for when we can do x, y and z again.”

For more information on these events visit your chamber’s website.

