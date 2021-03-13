Maine CDC reports 206 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

Augusta, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 724.

The 206 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,856.

There are 183,047 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 13.62% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing the total to 1,310.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 724

Total cases: 46,856

Confirmed cases: 36,468

Probable cases: 10,388

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 1.4%

Currently hospitalized: 77

Patients in intensive care: 24

Patients on ventilators: 10

