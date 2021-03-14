Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 169 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Augusta, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 724.

The 169 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,025.

There are 187,495 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 13.94% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,314.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 724
  • Total cases: 47,025
  • Confirmed cases: 36,546
  • Probable cases: 10,479
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 78
  • Patients in intensive care: 23
  • Patients on ventilators: 9

