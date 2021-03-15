Advertisement

Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine:  A Caribou woman was sentenced today in federal court for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Angela Doody, 46, to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. Doody pleaded guilty in February 2021.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, a drug trafficking organization distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine. The organization obtained the drugs from sources in Colorado and Arizona. Doody aided the organization by distributing methamphetamine and collecting proceeds from the sale of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

