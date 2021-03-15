Deadline approaching for applying for PPP funds

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

An official with the Small Business Development Center in Caribou says while some programs providing aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic are still in the works, at least one is nearing its deadline to apply.

Business Advisor Brandon McDonald says although there are talks to extend the Paycheck Protection Program, which is slated to end on March 31st, nothing has been finalized to that end.

“We’re running out of time at this point. I’ve been trying to get - bang on as many doors as I can, let people know that PPP is a great program. There’s still a little bit more at the government’s disposal right now. This is pre this new stimulus bill. The December bill passed a couple of other opportunities. There was the shuttered venues operators’ grant. That’s still being in the works with the USDA, and we’re hoping to have some more information on that soon. Then there is also the USDA logger assistance. That’s still happening. We just have no updates on the dates yet, but we’re telling people ‘hold on, it is coming, help is going to be coming,” says Brandon McDonald, Business Advisor for the Small Business Development Center in Caribou.

McDonald urges businesses who haven’t applied for the PPP program to do so as soon as possible. For more information, visit our website.

For more information about the SBDC office located at Northern Maine Development Commission in Caribou, visit: https://www.nmdc.org/small-business-development-center/

For more information about the PPP program and other programs available, visit the Maine SBDC state website at www.mainesbdc.org or contact the Maine SBDC at NMDC: call (207) 493-5770 to schedule an appointment. Contact Info Brandon McDonald Phone: 207-493-5770 Toll-Free in Maine: 1-800-427-8736 bmcdonald@nmdc.org

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.