Local Border Patrol Agents Lend a Hand at Food Drives

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - When a retired agent suggested that Catholic Charities director, Dixie Shaw, contact Border Patrol stations for extra help at her community food drives, John Bonner and John Krause were happy to answer her call.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have that connection to people,” said Bonner. “We live and work in the communities we protect, so it gives us and them a chance to see us in a different light.”

With the border closed, stations in Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent, and more are able to send their agents into the community, where they unload food trucks in any weather, even 20 below zero as they experienced one morning in Caribou.

“We live here, we work here, our kids grew up here, our kids are in schools here,” said Krause. “The agents here are coaches and volunteers and boy scouts and leaders, so to be at this event isn’t a real big stretch for the people here because that’s what we do usually, on-duty or off. This one just happens to be on-duty.”

Both say they are happy to do their part for the community, with the community.

