Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 174 new cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases Monday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 725. The new death was reported in York County.

The 174 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,199.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,317.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 725
  • Total cases: 47,199
  • Confirmed cases: 36,644
  • Probable cases: 10,555
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 78
  • Patients in intensive care: 23
  • Patients on ventilators: 9

