Advertisement

Maine lawmakers to consider improved energy storage systems

Vitelli says her proposal would establish a state goal for energy storage system development of 100 megawatts by the end of 2025.
(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers will consider a proposal designed to improve the reliability of energy storage in the state.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic has proposed the bill, which is aimed at making Maine’s power grid more stable.

Vitelli says Maine lags behind the rest of New England in encouraging energy storage.

Vitelli says her proposal would establish a state goal for energy storage system development of 100 megawatts by the end of 2025.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
ABC Winner
A University of Maine Presque Isle professor is being recognized with an international honor.
169 new cases, no new deaths
Maine CDC reports 169 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine

Latest News

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 174 new cases