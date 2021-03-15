Nutritional tips for a healthy lifestyle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

March is National Nutrition Month. In this week’s Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty has tips to get your health on the right track.

Eating a balanced, healthy diet and staying physically active, helps reduce the risks of cancer and other health issues. That’s according to Registered Dietitian Angel Hebert.

“Choose more whole foods more often than your processed foods. So your whole foods are gonna be foods such as your fruits, your vegetables, your whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. Your processed foods are gonna be higher in salt and sugar and fat as well,” says Angel Hebert, Registered Dietitian with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Healthier choices are found on the perimeter of the grocery store, rather than the inner aisles where processed foods tend to be sold. She says to limit portions.

Hebert says, “Choose smaller bowls and plates to eat from, because there’s only so much food that you can put on that plate, and it also gives the illusion that you’re eating a lot more than you actually are. And if you’re still hungry after cutting back on your portions, you can go back for another helping of a non-starchy vegetable, such as broccoli, spinach, salad, because these are low in calories but they’re also very high in fiber which helps keep you fuller for longer.”

Physical activity is also a factor.

“It’s recommended to have a hundred fifty minutes of physical activity each week or 30 minutes five days a week,” says Hebert.

Hebert says some exercise is better than none at all. She suggests focusing on small, achievable goals, which can lead to a healthier lifestyle. For more information, contact your health care provider. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

>

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.