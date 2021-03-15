Advertisement

Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine

Maine State Police and Sanford Police were investigating.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Maine (AP) - Police say one man was shot in the chest and another man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wells.

Police said 57-year-old Shaun Simmons, of Wells, took his own life as police officers were responding Sunday afternoon.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

That man, 71-year-old William Ness, of Wells, was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Further detail were not available.

