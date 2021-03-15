Weather on the Web Monday, March 15th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

A bitterly cold start this morning... with a Wind Chill Advisory by the NWS in place until 10:00am.

It’s going to feel below-zero all the way through the afternoon... so make sure to grab that warm winter gear and throw on those extra layers, as you head out the door.

This morning, it’s likely to feel anywhere from -15 to -30-degrees below-zero!

We have a quieter weather-week on tap moving ahead... with Thursday as the only day we’ll see measurable precip., associated with the passage of a cold front.

Otherwise, after a chilly start to the week... temps slowly rebound to above-average temps for St. Paddy’s Day and on.

The first official day of Spring is this upcoming Saturday. And current guidance shows the first day of Spring ushering in a nice weekend, with quieter weather all the way through Sunday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

