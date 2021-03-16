Advertisement

Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth

Officers were called to a home on Bayside Road Tuesday morning for a well being check where they discovered the body of a 64-year-old woman.
Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.
Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.

Officers were called to a home on Bayside Road Tuesday morning for a well being check where they discovered the body of a 64-year-old woman.

According to Ellsworth’s Police Chief there were some circumstances discovered that led police to call in the Major Crimes Unit to help in the investigation.

The woman lived in the home with her husband - the chief said as of this afternoon they had not located him.

He added that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
COVID relief bill
How will $1.9T Stimulus Package Impact Aroostook County?
How will $1.9T Stimulus Package Impact Aroostook County?
$1.9T Stimulus Package Impact on The County
After a Finnish team took the world record, Roger Morneault had to get creative with his...
St Agatha man designing one of a kind equipment to create world record ice carousel