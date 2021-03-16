Authorities investigate suspicious death in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officials are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death in Ellsworth.

Officers were called to a home on Bayside Road Tuesday morning for a well being check where they discovered the body of a 64-year-old woman.

According to Ellsworth’s Police Chief there were some circumstances discovered that led police to call in the Major Crimes Unit to help in the investigation.

The woman lived in the home with her husband - the chief said as of this afternoon they had not located him.

He added that there is no danger to the public at this time.

