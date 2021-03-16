Advertisement

COVID-19 in Piscataquis County of particular concern to Maine CDC

Dr. Nirav Shah reminded the people of Maine that the pandemic is not over and we are not out of this yet.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Recent numbers surrounding the spread of the coronavirus in Piscataquis County are of particular concern to the Maine CDC..

Although Mainers are getting more vaccines, the state has seen an increase in things like positivity rate and hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

In Piscataquis County the overall case count has nearly doubled in the last month.

“The range of those cases goes from individuals as young as nine all the way up to 85,” explained Shah. “There has been one hospitalization. Thankfully, there have not been any deaths. These cases have affected for example three healthcare workers in Piscataquis County. There have also been no confirmed outbreaks. But we are seeing is a significant uptick in community transmission.”

The community transmission has been found to have come from restaurants and apartment complexes.

Shah says this is a reminder of why following safety guidelines is so important.

