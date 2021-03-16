Grant provides ACSO’s K-9 Jazz with health insurance

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

A member of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office now has health insurance, thanks to a recently received grant.

K-9 Jazz is now covered through Healthcare for K9 Heroes, says his handler, Deputy Nate Chisholm. All the department will be responsible for is a minimal co-pay for treatment.

“This will help with all bills. It can be off duty, on duty. Anything from ear infections to something down the line that may need surgery. And this - this grant covers 90 percent of all health care that he receives, and it will last through the duration of his employment with the Sheriff’s Office,” says Deputy Nate Chisholm.

In addition to normal health issues, Chisholm says Jazz, who’s trained in drug detection, risks exposure to drugs and chemicals whenever on duty. The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries—including those sustained in the line of duty—diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States.

