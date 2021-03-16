Advertisement

How will $1.9T Stimulus Package Impact Aroostook County?

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Money from the new 1.9 trillion-dollar stimulus package could provide some relief to municipalities in the County.

COVID-19 relief is on the way. According to Jim Gardner, President of the Maine Municipal Association, the amount of money each town and city receives, is based on population.

“There’s about 233 million that’s been allotted to the towns and cities in the state of Maine,” Gardner said.

Gardner says, out of the total, an estimated $118 million will be split between entitlement cities such as Auburn, Bangor, and Portland. As for non-entitlement communities with less than 50,000 people...

“There’s another $115 million that will be in direct payments to those non entitlement communities,” Gardner said. “Such as Easton, Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent and throughout the county.”

Within the $1.9 trillion package, there is funding for emergency rental assistance, childcare, and money to help reopen schools. Jason Parent, CEO of the Aroostook County Action Program says, within the stimulus package, there are other areas that will benefit the County.

“The child tax credit that we’re hoping are going to lift families out of poverty,” Parent said. “Many families who are experiencing challenges, that additional child tax credit is going to be especially helpful for them.”

Parent says he is concerned about other aspects as well.

“What is available for homeowners in that? We have heard a lot of individuals who are challenged with and are struggling who are homeowners, who don’t have similar assistance that is provided through the rental assistance program,” Parent adds. “We’re anxious to see what supports if any are there for them in terms of utility assistance or other assistance that is currently being provided to those who rent.”

Exact breakdowns of aid coming to Maine are not yet available. However, Gardner says these numbers are promising as folks look to bounce back from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

Latest News

How will $1.9T Stimulus Package Impact Aroostook County?
$1.9T Stimulus Package Impact on The County
After a Finnish team took the world record, Roger Morneault had to get creative with his...
St Agatha man designing one of a kind equipment to create world record ice carousel
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Registered dietitian marks National Nutrition Month by offering nutritional tips to help you...
Nutritional tips for a healthy lifestyle