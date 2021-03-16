Maine CDC reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 189 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

The 189 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,388.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,320.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 725

Total cases: 47,388

Confirmed cases: 36,726

Probable cases: 10,662

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 1.4%

Currently hospitalized: 82

Patients in intensive care: 24

Patients on ventilators: 9

