Maine CDC reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 189 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.
The 189 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,388.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,320.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 725
- Total cases: 47,388
- Confirmed cases: 36,726
- Probable cases: 10,662
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
- Currently hospitalized: 82
- Patients in intensive care: 24
- Patients on ventilators: 9
