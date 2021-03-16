Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 189 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

The 189 new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 47,388.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,320.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 725
  • Total cases: 47,388
  • Confirmed cases: 36,726
  • Probable cases: 10,662
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 82
  • Patients in intensive care: 24
  • Patients on ventilators: 9

