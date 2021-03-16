Maine officials launch COVID-19 vaccine hotline

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has launched a dedicated hot line to call for help..

The number for the Community Vaccine Line is 1-888-445-4111.

After the testing process it was launched in full last week.

It is for anyone that is having trouble signing up for an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s not a venue through what you can get a faster appointment,” explained Dr. Nirav Shah. “It’s not an express lane. It is away, however, for Mainers for whom making an appointment online may not be available to them, it may be difficult for them to navigate the website, broadband access may be a challenge or for example they may need interpretation services.”

That number one more time is 1-888-445-4111.

This number will eventually work along with the statewide registration website Maine CDC is building now.

