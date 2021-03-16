MPA Classification Committee proposed changes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Principals Association Classification Committee has unveiled the proposed cutoffs for the next two school years. The Committee met with various sports committees to work out the details. The classification numbers are based on April 1st 2020 enrollment numbers obtained from the Department of Education. There is some moved based on changing enrollment and some changes were voted on to balance the North and South better after some of the changes. Two County teams will be changing classes in the proposal

Houlton Hodgdon football will moved up to the 8 man large division and the Caribou cheerleading team will drop to Class C.

Here are other changes in the north

Cross Country:

Cony drops to Class B from Class A and Maine Central Institute drops from Class B to Class C

Football:

Maine Central Institute drops from Class C to Class D Houlton Hodgdon move up to 8 Man Large and Mountain Valley drops to 8 Man Small

Golf:

Cony drops to Class B. Mountain Valley, Mt View and Maine Central drop to Class C

Soccer, Baseball and Softball:

Cony drops to Class B, Washington Academy moves up to Class B, Maine Central drops to C and Piscataquis moves to the North from the South. Lee Academy drops to Class D

Basketball:

Hampen moves up to Class AA, Medomak from Class A North to A South, Oceanside moves from B North to B South. Bucksport and George Stevens Academy move up to Class B.

Cheerleading:

Mt Blue moves up to Class A, Caribou drops to Class C. Monmouth drops to Class D North/South

No changes in North Hockey

Alpine Ski:

Freeport drops to Class B

Nordic Ski:

Leavitt drops to Class B from A Spruce Mountain drops to Class C

Wrestling:

Morse and Erskine move to Class B South, Mt View and Maine Central drop to Class B

Team Tennis:

Cony drops from Class A North to Class B South, Erskine and Medomak move from Class B North to Class B South. Maine Central drops to Class C

Outdoor Track:

Mt Blue and Brewer move to Class A, Well moves from Class C to B

Schools may appeal their placement to the Classification Committee on Monday, March 22nd and a written appeal must be submitted by March 19th.

The final version of this proposal will be presented to the membership at the late April Interscholastic Business Meeting.

