PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Light Ar Gould hospital and its continuing care facility in Mars Hill will be making changes to the visitors policy.

According to Greg LaFrancois, President of AR Gould, one visitor a day will be allowed for patients in the hospital’s medical/surgical, acute rehabilitation, and ICU. He says that patients in the Emergency Department can now have a visitor or support person while they are receiving care. Visitors will have to follow hospital guidelines.

“So some of the requirements that will present every time is that visitors will wear a mask that we provide so we know the quality of the mask that they’ll be wearing, they keep it on the entire time they’re staying, and I had mentioned that there’s one visitor so in that two hour period within hospital we really can’t be cycling visitors through each patient so it’s one visitor per patient for the two hour period.”

LaFrancois also said that 20 minute inside visits will now be allowed at the continuing care facility in Mars Hill. The visits are by appointment only and you can schedule an appointment by calling 768-4964.

