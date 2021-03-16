Advertisement

Northern Light AR Gould hospital and its continuing care facility in Mars Hill will be making changes to the visitors policy

By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Light Ar Gould hospital and its continuing care facility in Mars Hill will be making changes to the visitors policy.

According to Greg LaFrancois, President of AR Gould,   one visitor a day will be allowed for patients in the hospital’s medical/surgical, acute rehabilitation, and ICU.  He says that patients in the Emergency Department can now have a visitor or support person while they are receiving care. Visitors will have to follow hospital guidelines.

“So some of the requirements that will present every time is that visitors will wear a mask that we provide so we know the quality of the mask that they’ll be wearing, they keep it on the entire time they’re staying, and I had mentioned that there’s one visitor so in that two hour period within hospital we really can’t be cycling visitors through each patient so it’s one visitor per patient for the two hour period.”

LaFrancois also said that 20 minute inside visits will now be allowed at the  continuing care facility in Mars Hill. The visits are by appointment only and you can schedule an appointment by calling 768-4964.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA

Latest News

Ar Gould COVID Vaccine appointments available on March 19th.
The Northern Light Vaccine clinic at Northern Maine Community College still has spots available for Friday March 19th
K-9 Jazz, a drug detection dog with the ACSO, now has health insurance, thanks to Healthcare...
Grant provides ACSO’s K-9 Jazz with health insurance
Northern Light AR Gould changes visitor policy
Northern Light AR Gould has vaccine appointment available on Friday March 19th