Advertisement

Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.(Source: Idaho State Police)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

Latest News

The CDC could change some guidelines when it comes to social distancing at schools. (Source: CNN)
CDC studies school social distancing shift
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Michelle Obama's cooking show for kids hits Netflix.
Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign