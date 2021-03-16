St Agatha man designing one of a kind equipment to create world record ice carousel

St Agatha, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County will be home to a world record ice carousel in April—or at least that’s the plan. Roger Morneault is putting his skills to work to reach that goal.

An ice carousel is a large circle cut from a frozen lake or pond, so it can spin slowly, much like a carnival carousel. Morneault and the Northern Maine Ice Busters broke the record in 2018, and for this attempt, Morneault adapted the ditch witch he’ll use to cut the ice, and then created a 160-horsepower motorized propeller from a Ford harvester motor with a Rockwell clutch and a 24-inch brass propeller.

“When it comes to an auger hole, of course it’s gonna hit hard, so I said, you know what we’ll take care of that,” Morneault said about the ditch witch. “So I got new teeth and the old teeth, and I doubled them up.”

Morneault says he doesn’t have a name for the motorized propeller he created.

“I’ve got a drive shaft that connects the motor to this big shaft here, and then I have a 24-inch brass propeller here, so that’s gonna go under the ice,” he said. “And when we start this up and start it up and engage the clutch now, we have a 24-inch 160 horse motor to turn the ice carousel with.”

A group in Finland cut their carousel over 1,000 feet wide, which pushed Morneault to create some machinery able for the task. The carousel will start with 3,000 man-augered holes around the diameter, and then the carousel will be sawed out and the propeller will rotate it.

Morneault hopes to cut the carousel on April 10 and break the world record previously held in Minnesota and currently being taken by a Finnish team. If you’d like to join the effort you can call Morneault at 207 316 7998 and volunteer.

