The Northern Light Vaccine clinic at Northern Maine Community College still has spots available for Friday March 19th

By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Northern Light Vaccine clinic at Northern Maine Community College still has spots available for Friday March 19th.

Those who are 60 and over or who work at a school or are a licensed daycare provider can get the vaccine. If you are under 60, you must bring official documentation from their employer that proves you qualify. You can register at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling 207-204-8551. The Aroostook Agency on Aging can also help residents set up appointments. They can be reached at 1-800-439-1789.

