Weather on the Web Tuesday, March 16th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Another chilly start to the day... with below-zero “feels-likes” this morning. Slowly we’ll see improving conditions moving ahead... with a warm-up in store for tomorrow into Thurs.!

Plenty of sunshine on tap today... with a mixture of sun & clouds tomorrow, for St. Paddy’s Day. Then, a frontal boundary moves through Thurs., providing some light snow showers, mix, and rain showers off-and-on throughout the day.

A quick dip-down in temps is projected for Friday... then quickly reverses, with warming temperatures through the weekend into next week. By next Monday, we’re likely to be pushing 50-degress once again.

Hope everyone is able to enjoy the quieter weather stretch and warming temps. And hope everyone has a great day, today!

