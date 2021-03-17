Advertisement

Gas Prices are on the Rise in Maine - Here’s Why

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Gas prices have topped $3.00 per gallon here in Aroostook County.

Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England says, there are a few factors that play into the increase.

“The economy and the fact that folks are getting vaccinated, travel restrictions are starting to relax a little bit,” Moody said. “That’s putting more demand out there and gas prices is a factor of supply and demand. That demand is drawing down the supply.”

Moody adds after winter storms wiped through the state of Texas, the impact on refineries also had a role in the increase.

According to AAA, the average price in Maine is just over $2.80 and consumers are leaving consumers in a pinch.

“I pretty much work to fil the tank. That’s about it. It’s just ridiculously priced, I don’t even know what to say about it.”

“In pandemic times especially when there’s so many people that are really struggling the gas prices going up is going to be detrimental to some families,” Mari-Jo Hedman said.

If you are looking for the prices to drop substantially you might have to wait awhile

“We’re probably seeing a natural adjustment in the market,” Charlie Summers, CEO of the Maine Energy Marketers Association said. “Again, over the last year when we were kind of on lockdowns and people were staying at home, they were not traveling, that drove the demand down and that drove the cost per barrel down. Now the cost per barrel is right at about 60 dollars per barrel again which seems to be historically about where it rests. I wouldn’t anticipate any great fluctuations or great swings in the price. But as you get into the summer sometimes, you will see it tick up a little bit, then tick back.”

The summer travel season is just around the corner and motorists know that a road trip might cost a little more this year.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Caribou woman sentenced on Federal Drug Charge
87-year old Albert Paul passed away early Monday morning, his death is not due to COVID-19...
Maine’s oldest inmate died Monday
Police investigate double shooting in Wells, Maine
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA

Latest News

Rena Kearney does work.
Rena Kearney Receives Community Service Hero Award
Gas Prices on the Rise Throughout the County
Gas Prices Increase Throughout The County
Ar Gould COVID Vaccine appointments available on March 19th.
The Northern Light Vaccine clinic at Northern Maine Community College still has spots available for Friday March 19th
rena kearney
rena kearney